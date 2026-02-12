New snow on the ski slopes for holiday weekend in Colorado

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountain and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Colorado ski resorts are finally seeing fresh snow on their slopes, and unlike much of this challenging season - with a storm followed by warmth and weeks of dry skies - more is on the way. At the same time, resorts have been adapting to poor snowpack conditions by utilizing new technology strategically placed across their mountains.

Steamboat Ski Resort is making snow at the top of the mountain where temperatures are colder, using a new system of automated snow guns, according to Jake Ingle, the resort's director of snow maintenance.

"By having those at the top of our mountain, it allows us to take advantage of the colder temperatures that are typically at the top," Ingle said.

The new guns aren't just about location but also speed of response. The automated systems can be turned on with the push of a button, allowing snow maintenance teams to maximize even the shortest periods of cold weather.

This week, natural snow has also fallen - which is good timing, seeing as President's Day weekend is typically one of the busiest ski weekends of the season in Colorado.

Because of that: Epic Local passes, Ikon Base passes, and Indy Base passes all have restrictions this weekend. You can find out specific restrictions on resort access in the EPIC and IKON phone apps as well.

Fresh natural snow has fallen in the last 36 hours, and more is expected. After scattered snow showers wrap up tonight, the main/second wave of moisture arrives Friday. While this is technically the main wave, it won't bring more snow to all resorts than the first wave.

This storm system is, and will continue to be, unusually warm, meaning places like Powderhorn could receive rain. This is odd for early February. However, most Interstate 70 resorts and the N. Mtns will get a few more inches by Friday night, followed by lingering flurries early Saturday.

Slopes will remain dry through Monday, but the weather pattern will become unsettled again early next week. Additional snow is likely in that time frame, some of which is likely to be heavy. So, by next Thursday, we'll again be talking about new, fresh powder.

While this current system isn't bringing particularly large snow totals by February standards, it's enough to last through the holiday weekend.

__

