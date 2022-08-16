New round of Flood Watches Tuesday for parts of Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Pockets of very heavy rainfall will continue to move across parts of Southern Colorado this evening. While the main threat for flooding will be from the Pikes Peak Region up through the Denver metro area, we could also see flooding in the upper Arkansas River Valley, and near any recent burn scars. The heaviest rain should taper off close to midnight, which is when all current Flood Watches should be allowed to expire.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 73; Much cooler weather will settle into the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday, and along with the cool down, we're looking at another wet day with afternoon and evening thunderstorms returning to our forecast.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 77; With the heaviest rain shifting farther south on Tuesday, Pueblo County will have a much better chance of picking up some beneficial moisture during the afternoon and evening hours.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 74; With another round of heavy rain producing thunderstorms expected in Fremont County on Tuesday, a Flood Watch has been issued from noon to midnight. On top of it being a stormy afternoon, highs will be below average tomorrow.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 62; Morning showers will give way to heavier showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Overall, Tuesday looks to be another wet and unsettled day across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 60s/70s; Cool and unsettled for mid-August standards on Tuesday. While the bulk of the heavier rain should stay south of the Palmer Divide, areas of rain will still be possible throughout the day.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 70s/80s; Much cooler on Tuesday, with a few afternoon showers ahead of a much wetter night, especially for areas south of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 60s/70s; Flood Watches will go back into effect for the southern I-25 corridor and Raton Mesa region starting at noon on Tuesday, and continuing until midnight tomorrow night. Heavy rain and urban flooding will be possible during this time, with rainfall rates as high as 1-2" per hour.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50s/60s; As the main plume of monsoon moisture shifts farther south on Tuesday, the southeastern mountains and mountain valleys will be under the gun for periods of heavy rain. With flash flooding a concern in our recent burn scars, a Flood Watch will go back into effect starting at noon.

Extended outlook forecast:

A brief drying trend for the Plains around the middle to end of the work week with only isolated storms possible during the afternoon hours. This will allow for temperatures to rebound, with above average highs returning by week's end. Areas west of the interstate and into the high country will keep rain chances going through Friday, although they should be a little less widespread by then.

Looking ahead to the weekend, storm chances build back east into the I-25 corridor and Plains, with daily storms possible from Colorado Springs to Pueblo.

