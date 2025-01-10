New powder weekend on the slopes

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

It’s peak season on the slopes… and if you’re keeping score at home, we’ve been tracking wave… after wave… of snow and cold here in southern Colorado.

These conditions have been… and will continue to impact our mountains this weekend. At Winter Park… which is this week also seeing the resumption of ski train service between Denver and the resort’s base… highs will be in the low teens Friday through Sunday, with the next powder maker arriving Saturday. Lows will be negative.

At central mountain resorts… highs will be slightly warmer, but it sure won’t feel warm. Friday is the warmest day… if you can call it that, with highs in the teens to low 20s. Snow showers arrive Saturday and stick around into Sunday morning. You can expect negative wind chills each day, no matter where you go.

So clearly, you need to plan for very cold conditions. These arctic weather systems have also led to solid one-week powder totals too. The top snow getters in the last week include Monarch… Vail… and Steamboat… all up by more than a foot.

And this has mirrored base depth changes with top resorts in the state… which include Monarch… in the upper 40-inch to mid 50-inch range. Many other resorts in the state are sitting somewhere in the 30-inch range heading into this weekend, with all resorts reporting most terrain open.

So it’s a good powder weekend. But travel will be tricky… par for the course in January. Friday won’t be that bad… that’s your best travel day. Mainly sunny.

Saturday brings in the next snowmaker… in the morning to the north mountains and everywhere by lunchtime. This system will pack more of a punch than the last couple, and I expect periods of one-inch-per-hour snowfall over Vail Pass and Loveland Pass Saturday. Plan accordingly.

Expect snow to wrap up Sunday morning in the central mountains but last into the afternoon in the north mountains. It’ll also be brutally cold, but… this is also relatively normal for mid-January. That said, some northern resorts could see some record low high temperature measurements on Sunday (especially those with a short period of record).

Wind gusts will be worst on Saturday morning with the worst wind on northwest slopes.

