New mountain snow and cold temperatures this weekend as some resorts close

We're approaching the end of the ski season with several resorts set to close this weekend. But there's still some good riding to be found and potentially one of our last couple of new powder weekends ahead.

This season has been very lopsided. Wolf Creek has only reported 213 inches of snow—their current snowpack is near a record low for this point in the season. But while there's been a snow famine in the south, there's been plenty in the north. Winter Park leads the 300-inch-plus club, with Breck almost certain to cross the mark with the latest storm hitting it.

For many resorts, it's now or never this weekend. Keystone, Telluride, Wolf Creek, Crested Butte, Sunlight, and Aspen's Buttermilk will all close on the 6th.

And as the season begins to conclude, ski passes for next season are now on sale. If you ski with friends and want to save some money, go for the Epic Pass products. Renewals and new passes purchased through April 13th will have 10 buddy passes included. Also worth noting, Ikon will no longer sell the Base Pass Plus Pass. Historically, Ikon's pass prices typically increase around Memorial Day.

Spring snow is actively falling on the slopes tonight and will largely wrap up overnight.

Snow showers will return by mid-Friday.

Heavy at times, wrapping up north to south Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be partly cloudy.

KOAA Blended snow accumulations forecast through Saturday night on Colorado's ski slopes



Totals of four to eight inches will be widespread through Saturday night, but I expect Front Range and Southern ski resorts to be closer to a foot or more. Winter driving at least on Saturday morning but good afternoon conditions. Sunday good as well.

Temperatures this weekend will peak above freezing but will be cold for this time of year. It's a good ski weekend—get after it.

__

