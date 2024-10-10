Near record highs on a toasty October Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Clouds will clear overnight and temperatures will be chilly in the plains to the 40s and cold in the mountains to the 20s in the San Luis Valley and 30s for other mountain valleys. Wind will be light overnight, less than 10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 82;

Sunny on Thursday with a cool morning and a warm afternoon, with the forecast of 82 getting close to the record high of 84.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 87;

Sunny with NNE wind at 5-10 mph and warm temperatures. The record high is 89 for October 10th, which we may miss.

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 85;

A sunny and very warm Thursday with NW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 75;

Sunny on Thursday with a chilly morning and a warm afternoon. Winds will be from the NW at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 77;

Monument will be warm and sunny on Thursday with very light wind.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s/90s;

The plains will rise to the mid-80s to low 90s with sunshine and light wind on Thursday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 46/45; High: 80/81;

Sunny and warm on Thursday with light wind from the NNW at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 70s;

The mountains will start cold, with a freeze warning in the San Luis Valley from 3-9 am, elsewhere will likely remain just above freezing. Highs will reach the 70s and it will be sunny.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will remain about 10-15 degrees above average through Saturday. Then cooler temperatures will arrive on Sunday, 70s expected. Early next week we could see a dip into the 60s with an expected pattern change which would weaken our high pressure that's brought us the warm weather recently.

____

