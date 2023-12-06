Near record heat Wednesday, snow returns this Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Savor the sunshine and embrace the warmth! With 60s and 70s in our forecast today, that's going to be my main message this morning. Highs will be around 20-25 degrees above average, with light breezes and dry skies. Records for the most part should stay just out of reach, but take advantage of today's great weather before our next round of cold and snow late this week.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 32. We're looking at another great day of weather here in the Pikes Peak Region on Wednesday as our high is expected to climb into the upper 60s. Current record: 72° (1939).

Pueblo forecast: High: 71; Low: 30. Sunshine, light breezes and lower 70s will combine for a fantastic day of weather. After a cold start, you could probably take advantage of the warmth by wearing shorts for a few hours this afternoon. Current record: 76° (1939).

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 40. Temperatures in the 40s this morning will give way to a comfortable high near 70 this afternoon. Enjoy the warmth and your Wednesday!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 30. With a forecast high in the upper 50s, Wednesday's weather will easily be the nicest day of the week in Teller County. Make sure to enjoy it before big changes late this week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Light winds, sunshine and a really mild afternoon will keep that spring fever in check today, but enjoy it while you can because our next storm will be back with snow and cold beginning Friday morning.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. While the calendar may say early December, today's forecast on the Plains may give you a touch of spring fever!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. While most of Southern Colorado will be pretty quiet today, here on the southern I-25 corridor it could be a bit windy this afternoon, with westerly wind gusts up near 30 mph in some areas.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. We'll call today the warm before the storm. We could also call it the calm before the storm as by tomorrow, the wind will begin to increase ahead of snow that moves into the high country late Thursday night and Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be a transition day as high pressure begins to break down in advance of our next weather maker. However in the short term, the influence of high pressure will win out, with highs still warming into the 60s on the Plains. It will be windier than today, with gusts around 30-40 mph in the lower elevations, and gusts up to 60 mph in the mountains.

The bigger change rolls in on Friday as snow is likely to develop by mid to late morning in the Pikes Peak Region. Snow will ramp up in intensity and coverage through the afternoon hours, with both the Friday evening commute and our Friday night plans likely to be impacted from the storm. Snow should wrap up before sunrise Saturday morning, but the cold will linger, with highs only in the 30s and lower 40s both Friday and Saturday.

Snow totals should be quite impactful from the storm, with as much as 2-5" in Colorado Springs. 4-7" of snow will be possible in Monument, with as much as 5-8" for Woodland Park.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.