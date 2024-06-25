Near record heat Tuesday as Oak Ridge Fire continues to burn

Today’s Forecast:

It will be another scorcher for Southern Colorado today! Highs will soar into the 90s and 100s in the lower elevations this afternoon, where a Heat Advisory will go into effect starting at 11 am.

KOAA weather A Heat Advisory will go into effect for parts of Southern Colorado and the Denver metro area starting at 11 am

A few high based storms may bring a brief rain shower to the mountain areas today, but with dry air near the surface, gusty and erratic winds are more of a concern than anything else. This will include areas near the Oak Ridge Fire! Most of the day, wind gusts near the fire will be only be up around 20 mph, blowing from the NE to SW. However, any developing storms in the area of the fire could lead to brief bursts of stronger wind.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 96; Low: 62. Hot and dry today, and with a high in Colorado Springs in the middle 90s, we could come close to a new record high for this 25th day of June. Current record: 98° (2012).

Pueblo forecast: High: 103; Low: 65. We can expect to see another triple digit day in Pueblo this afternoon, with high of 103 degrees. Current record: 105° (2012).

Canon City forecast: High: 101; Low: 66. It will be a real scorcher this afternoon in eastern Fremont County, with Tuesday's high in Canon City expected to climb into the lower triple digits.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 87; Low: 53. Although not as toasty as areas down the Ute Pass will be today, our high in Woodland Park will be very warm, topping out in the upper 80s. Increasing clouds this afternoon could also lead to a gusty shower or two.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. We're looking at another scorcher today in northern El Paso County, and along with the heat, we can't rule out a gusty shower or two this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s. Tuesday will be frying pan hot on the High Plains, with today's temperatures expected to range from 100 to 106 degrees.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry on Tuesday, with windy showers possible for areas close to the foothills and mountains.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A mild and sunny morning will give way to warm highs and increasing clouds this afternoon, along with the potential for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Wednesday, we'll shave off around 5-7 degrees to our highs, topping out in the lower 90s in Colorado Springs and middle to upper 90s in Pueblo and Canon City. A stronger disturbance will move from the mountains to the Plains tomorrow, increasing the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Highs will remain in the 90s on the Plains from Thursday into Friday as spotty to scattered thunderstorms will remain possible each day. A stronger cold front this weekend will drop highs back down to the 80s, with afternoon thunderstorms possible each afternoon.

