Near record heat today followed by high fire danger for the middle of the week

Today’s Forecast:

Near record heat arrives to Southern Colorado this afternoon. High pressure pivots east today, as it does so, this will allow low pressure to gradually move onshore across the West Coast.

We'll see another temperature increase today with highs into the 80s and lower 90s on the Plains. That's around 20 degrees above average for this time of the year! On the plus side to today's forecast is that skies will be sunny and winds will be light. That changes tomorrow...

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 48. High pressure moving across the state on Tuesday will continue to warm temperatures across the Pikes Peak Region, with our high today up near 80 degrees. Today's record at COS is 83°F, set back in 1989.

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 46. It's hard to believe that just this past Friday, we saw snow when today it will be in the upper 80s. Today's record high at PUB is 93°F, and was last set in 1989.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 50. Warm, summer-like temperatures can be expected this afternoon with our highs today topping out in the lower to middle 80s. Winds today will be on the lighter side, out of the SW sustained at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 44. Tuesday's forecast will be stunning in Teller County. We're expecting sunshine, light breezes and warm temperatures in the 60s and very low 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. A warm, summer-like afternoon with light winds and sunshine will give way to a windy day on Wednesday, with critical to extreme fire behavior in El Paso County, and much of Southern Colorado.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s/50s. It will be H-O-T today on the Plains, with some areas seeing highs soar above the 90 degree mark. Today should easily be our hottest day of the month so far.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm and breezy, with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday across the southern I-25 corridor. Highs today will be the warmest of the month, climbing into the 80s in some areas.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Tuesday's forecast will be nice in the high country. Thanks to our high elevation, temperatures will be pleasant compared to the Plains. Highs today will top out in the 50s, 60s and very low 70s, and winds will be light.

Extended outlook forecast:

Extreme fire danger is ahead on Wednesday as strong upper-level winds arrive. Red Flag Warnings are in place and cover an expansive time frame from 10:00 AM Wednesday - 12:00 AM Thursday. This set up has the potential to be particularly dangerous - with humidity values down to the low single digits, sustained winds of 20-35 mph, and gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy early, and mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will again be in the 80s to lower 90s.

As a reminder, it's very important to have your ready-set-go plan ready ahead of time. Today would be a good day to review your family evacuation plan, just in case. Here are some things to keep in mind:

1. Keep at least a half tank of gas in your car at all times in case of an unexpected evacuation.

2. Know how you will leave, where you will go, and what route you'll take to get there. Know at least two different routes out of your neighborhood.

3. Know where your shelter locations are. If needed, identify a shelter that accepts pets.

It will remain windy Thursday, and elevated fire danger is once again possible.

Moisture will move in toward the weekend as the low pivots toward the Centennial State. The chances are greatest for showers this weekend with a weak shower also possible Friday. Friday will also again be breezy.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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