Near record heat on tap for the first part of the work week

Tonight's Forecast:

A few stronger breezes will continue through around sunset this evening before the winds really start to weaken as we head into the overnight hours. With lingering breezes, and a warm and dry airmass over the state, overnight lows will stay on the mild side for this time of the year.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 87; We'll see a very warm start to the work week as daytime highs return to the middle and upper 80s on Monday in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 95; Daytime highs on Monday will return to the middle 90s in Pueblo, which should put us pretty close to the current record high of 98° (2018).

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 90; A warm, breezy and dry start to the work week, with just a few fair weather clouds expected to dot the afternoon sky.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 77; Up in Teller County, it'll be a warm start to the work week, but instead of the 80s and 90s that the lower elevations will see, we'll be treated to 70s for daytime highs.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; A sunny and mild morning will give way to a warm mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon as daytime highs look to climb well into the 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s; Pleasant morning temperatures will quickly heat up once the sun comes out, with daytime highs across the Plains expected to warm well into the 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; A hot and dry start to the work week will give way to increasing chances for rain as a cold front brings us some unsettled mid-week changes.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Monday will be a gorgeous start to the week for the mountains before moisture increases later this week, and rain showers and thunderstorms becoming more widespread from Tuesday to Thursday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our latest September heatwave will continue through the day on Tuesday before a cold front arrives Wednesday, and brings a cool and unsettled change to our weather pattern. Highs will drop down to the 50s and 60s in most areas, with a good chance for rain late Wednesday, and a few isolated storms also on Thursday.

____

