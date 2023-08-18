Near record heat on Friday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Very hot today, warming to near record high temperatures. The sky will be sunny for the first half of the day with increasing clouds during the afternoon. There is a chance for spotty thunderstorms for the mountains and I-25 this afternoon through early evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 93; Low: 63.

Hot today getting close to the record that stands at 95° today. There is a chance of thunderstorms between 2 - 6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 101; Low: 64.

Very hot on Friday, near the record high of 103°. An isolated thunderstorm is possible between 3 - 7 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 62.

Toasty temperatures today with increasing clouds in the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is possible between 1 - 5 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 53.

Warm today with thunderstorms possible between 1 - 5 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 87; Low: 59.

Very warm today with a chance of thunderstorms between 2 - 6 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s.

Very hot today to the upper 90s and low 100s. Clouds increase in the afternoon, but the day will likely be dry.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 92/95; Low: 61/61.

Toasty on Friday with an isolated thunderstorm possible between 3 - 6 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s.

Low to upper 80s for the mountain valleys with partly cloudy conditions and scattered afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be another hot day with similar temperatures to today. The sky will be sunny in the plains with a few showers favoring the mountains. Sunday will be slightly cooler with dry weather across the region. Temperatures will stay above average into next week with dry conditions for the first half of the work week.

