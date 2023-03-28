Near-daily threat of high fire danger to close out March

Tonight's Forecast:

With all current Red Flag Warnings set to expire by 7 pm, the fire danger threat level is expected to lessen through the overnight and morning hours. Although not as windy as today, we'll see enough of a breeze tonight that should help to keep our overnight lows much warmer than last night.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 58; Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer on Wednesday for the Pikes Peak Region, with S/SE wind gusts up near 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 65; Wednesday's forecast will be warmer than today, and breezy throughout the county, with peak afternoon wind gusts up near 25-30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 63; We'll see a break from the high winds and high fire danger on Wednesday as we're looking at a pretty nice afternoon, with high temperatures topping out in the lower to middle 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 51; With highs warming into the 50s on Wednesday, the afternoon hours will be nice. The wind be remain on the gusty side throughout Teller County however, with peak gusts up near 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s; Southerly winds will help to transport warmer air up towards the Palmer Divide on Wednesday as highs look to climb into the lower to middle 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Wednesday's forecast will spell a small break from the high wind and high fire danger that have plagued the Plains so far this week. Expect peak afternoon wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A breezy and warmer Wednesday will give way to the potential for critical to extreme fire behavior, and dangerous wind gusts to 60 mph by Thursday afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s; A pretty nice day ahead for the mountains on Wednesday, with warmer temperatures in the forecast as well as weaker wind gusts compared to what we're expecting to see late this week.

Extended outlook forecast:

A deep storm system coming out of California will spread snow into the mountains by Thursday afternoon, with that energy expected to reach the Plains in the form of some very powerful wind. Peak wind gusts in the high country could top 70 mph, with 40-60 mph wind gusts for the Plains. High Wind Watches will cover southern portions of our coverage area on Thursday from noon to 7 pm. This does include Pueblo and Canon City, but not Colorado Springs and Woodland Park.

Fire danger ramps up late this week as well, with critical to extreme fire growth possible both Thursday and Friday. A few flurries could reach Teller County and the Palmer Divide on Friday. Otherwise, our forecast looks to stay dry through the end of the week/month.

Looking ahead to the weekend...we're talking about more of the same, with windy and dry weather extending into early next week.

