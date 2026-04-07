Near daily rain and thunderstorm chances finally return to southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures about 5 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 65;

It will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of spotty rain and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 69;

It will be mostly cloudy and mild on Tuesday. Spotty rain and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 67;

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 56;

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers and isolated lightning possible in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 62;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a spotty shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon to early evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Tuesday. There is a chance of spotty rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Storms will be most likely south of HWY 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 37/36; High: 64/66;

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. There will be scattered rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms are expected, starting in the early afternoon and will remain possible through the evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday, with drier weather expected. There will be just a few spotty showers on Wednesday, with most of the rain evaporating due to low humidity at the surface.

Thursday through the weekend sees an uptick in rain chances across the region, especially on Friday as a cold front enhances storm chances.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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