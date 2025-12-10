Near average Wednesday; temperatures rise 20 degrees above average on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with high clouds all across southern Colorado. It will take some time, but temperatures will eventually drop below freezing close to sunrise on Wednesday. Wind will slowly ease up overnight as well, briefly turning out of the north in the plains as a cold front moves in from the northeast.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 48;

Wednesday will be a bit cooler, back down to near-average temperatures. There will be high clouds and filtered sunshine. Wind will be out of the SW at 8-12 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 52;

More than 10 degrees cooler on Wednesday compared to Tuesday, but still a couple of degrees above the average high of 48. Wind will be out of the SW at 8-12 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 57;

Partly cloudy and mild on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 46;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 52;

Partly cloudy and comfortable on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Wind will be variable at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/30; High: 58/60;

It will be mild on Wednesday with high clouds. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys won't be as windy on Wednesday, but breezes will be from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting 25-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach the 40s to 70s! This will be about 20 degrees above average. We cool back to the 40s and 50s on Friday, and temperatures will toggle between mid-50s and 60s through the weekend and into next week.

Overall, a warm and dry pattern is taking over for mid-December.

