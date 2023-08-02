Near average highs Wednesday, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking at a pretty nice summer day for Southern Colorado, with sunshine this morning and spotty to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Much like yesterday, not everyone will see the rain, but where storms do develop, locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Other risks today include frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail. Storms should clear out between 8-10 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 60. Clear skies this morning will give way to a warm and mostly cloudy afternoon. Between 2-9 pm, we'll see the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rain and frequent lightning the main storm threats.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 63. Sunshine and mild temperatures this morning will give way to an overcast afternoon, with some spotty thunderstorms expected across the area later today and tonight. Rain not a guarantee today, with storm chances in town only around 30%.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 64. Hot, near seasonal temperatures today, with about a 50/50 chance of seeing some afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Wednesday over eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 50. Showers and storms will return to Teller County this afternoon, and could bring periods of heavy rain to some areas, along with frequent lightning, small hail and gusty winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Yesterday we dodged a bullet and didn't see much rainfall in the Pikes Peak Region, but today, we're tracking a slightly better chance of thunderstorms for areas along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. We'll be hot and humid today on the eastern Plains. Relief could come in the form of a few spotty afternoon/evening thunderstorms, with the potential for a few low end severe storms across our eastern counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A beautiful and sunny Wednesday morning will give way to overcast skies this afternoon, and the potential for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible once again across the mountains on Wednesday before a drop off in rain chances as we make our way closer towards the weekend.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier air will begin to punch into the mountains late this week as the monsoon takes a little siesta (nap) over Southern Colorado. Scattered thunderstorms on Thursday will give way to only a few isolated thunderstorms by Friday. The drier air is likely to stick around into Saturday, with storm coverage fairly limited across the region.

Then by late Saturday, a fairly potent mid-summer cold front will drop into Southern Colorado. Behind it, we'll see much cooler air from Sunday into early next week, with highs only warming into the 70s and 80s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.