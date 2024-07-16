Near average highs Tuesday, with strong to severe afternoon thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Highs today will be much more in line with our average highs for this time of the year, with a mix of 80s and 90s on the Plains, and 70s to lower 80s in the mountains and mountain valleys. With the heat ridge continuing to weaken across Southern Colorado today, this will allow for a more active day of weather. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous than the past few days, with strong thunderstorms possible along and west of I-25. Severe threats will grow to the east of interstate, with large hail and gusty winds the main threats.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 58. Clear skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and more numerous showers and thunderstorms for the Pikes Peak Region. Storms will begin to pop up over the mountains around the lunch hour, reaching the I-25 corridor between 1-3 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 62. July has been dry so far, with only 0.05" of rain at the Pueblo Memorial Airport. Today we look to change this trend, with more numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 61. A very much appreciated cool down today will bring highs back down to the lower 90s on Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 48. Dry skies this morning will give way to a stormy afternoon, with more numerous showers and thunderstorms in Teller County, some on the strong side.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Cooler highs today, with near average highs and more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The first round of storms should reach northern El Paso County between 1-2 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. A mellow and mild morning will give way to a stormy afternoon on the eastern Plains. Stronger storms will be capable of wind gusts to 60 mph, 1.5" hail, and frequent lightning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Even with a 5-10 degree cool down today, highs will remain seasonably hot on the southern I-25 corridor, where more numerous showers and thunderstorms can be expected through early this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Cooler and much more unsettled, with today's storms likely to pack more of a punch. Hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning and flooding from heavy rain will all be possible in the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

Severe threats appear to be lower on Wednesday, but the potential for heavy rain that could trigger flooding in flood prone areas will remain elevated. Highs on Wednesday will continue to cool, only topping out in the lower 80s.

Showers will be a little spottier in coverage late this week, allowing for temperatures to rebound back into the middle to upper 80s. Moisture will increase towards the weekend as daily storm chances continue and highs in Colorado Springs cool into the upper 70s by Sunday.

____

