Much warmer Tuesday as dry skies prevail across Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Another warm day across Southern Colorado with a high-pressure system continuing to build over the state. There will be a few areas for some spotty critical fire conditions. This will means some breezy conditions, with gusts today around 15-30 mph. Highs across the area will be about 10 degrees above where we were yesterday. A low-pressure system out west will bring in a few clouds, and we will be on the drier side of that system.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 39. A nice warm-up on Tuesday will come courtesy of increasing westerly wind, with gusts today in the Pikes Peak Region around 20-25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 38. Partly cloudy, warmer and breezy on Tuesday. Although we won't meet Red Flag Warning criteria this afternoon, outdoor burning should probably be put on hold as gusts today could top 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 41. After a mild and sunny Monday, Tuesday's forecast will feature much warmer highs, partly to mostly cloudy skies, and breezy westerly winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 32. After snow this past weekend, warmer highs on Tuesday will push the mercury into the lower 60s, with gusts today up near 25-30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mild and breezy on Tuesday, with peak afternoon wind gusts up around 25-30 mph. The wind will be stronger on Wednesday as highs tomorrow look to cool by a couple of degrees.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Tuesday will be much warmer than yesterday on the Plains, with highs today topping out in the 70s and very low 80s. The warm up will be driven by gusts to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Warm and a tad breezier today than yesterday, with westerly wind gusts to 25 mph across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. It's shaping up to be another pretty day in the mountains, with warmer highs than yesterday. The wind will be a little stronger this afternoon compared to yesterday, with peak gusts around 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Going into Wednesday, an upper-level system will bring stronger westerly downslope winds to Southern Colorado. This will continue the fire danger risk across the area. Relative humidity values will get as low as 10% and combined with the wind, this will create a risk for some fire danger.

KOAA weather A Fire Weather Watch has been issued Wednesday (4/9/25) for parts of Southern Colorado

Temperatures will cool by a degree or two on Wednesday, with further cooling expected on Thursday. Even with the mid-week cooling, temperatures will still be about 5 to 10 degrees above average from Wednesday to Thursday.

A strong ridge of high pressure will return as we approach the weekend. Friday's highs will be in the 70s and 80s on the Plains, followed by 80s and lower 90s on Saturday. Records are likely on Saturday, with the current record in Colorado Springs sitting at 82° (2023), and 90° (2023) in Pueblo.

