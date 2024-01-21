Much warmer on Sunday in the 40s and 50s

Tonight's Forecast:

Light westerly breezes and a blanket of cloud cover will keep tonight relatively mild in southern Colorado with a lot of us reaching lows in the 20s. This will set us up for a mild Sunday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 55;

Mostly cloudy with SW wind at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 56;

A warmer day, just under 10 degrees above average. Winds will be from the WSW at 8-12 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 57;

Mostly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph with mild temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 46;

Mostly cloudy and mild again with WSW wind at 8-12 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 26; High: 52;

Mostly cloudy and mild on Sunday with WSW wind at 8-12 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 50s;

Partly to mostly cloudy with SW wind at 5-10 mph and feeling much warmer with highs in the low 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/31; High: 51/55;

A mild day with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds will be from the WSW at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Mostly cloudy with snow showers along and west of the continental divide, with a few isolated flakes making it east of the divide. Overall, still mild in the mountain valleys in the 40s with breezy W winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will cool a bit heading into the week, but they will remain in the seasonable 40s or slightly above average in the 50s. No major weather action is expected beyond a quick light snow shower in our mountain valleys on Monday, favoring Teller County.

