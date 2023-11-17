Much needed snow arrives this weekend at area ski resorts with two snowmakers on the way

Ski Report is sponsored by Monarch Mountain

Colorado's ski resorts desperately need snow - and we're going to get some this weekend, with snowpack still sitting far below seasonal averages.

KOAA Current snowpack in Colorado is far below seasonal averages

Thursday saw additional needed snow in the mountains - not a ton, but certainly a welcome addition. We've got more on the way this weekend. And we need it. Our resorts generally only have 18" of base snow, with Eldora slightly ahead at 20". A few more runs have opened among the open resorts - with Keystone leading at 8 runs, still only a few percent of total terrain though.

Purgatory will be the only new addition to the slopes this weekend, but more resorts open next week:

If the slopes are on your radar this weekend, you'll be shredding through a winter storm. After Thursday's weak system, Friday will be dry and sunny with high pressure in place. Saturday starts dry, but clouds increase with snow showers developing west to east in the afternoon. Mountain forced snow showers will continue overnight and Sunday morning with more widespread snow arriving through the day.

The good news with this system is that by this time next week, hopefully we'll be a bit closer to average snowpack wise!

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.