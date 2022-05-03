Much needed moisture returns to Southern Colorado on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Windy this evening, with increasing clouds expected throughout the overnight hours. Spotty critical fire weather conditions will remain a concern for areas south of Highway 50 from the San Luis Valley as far east as Las Animas, Otero and Crowley counties. Red Flag Warnings in these areas should be allowed to expire by 8 pm.

While the Plains should stay dry overnight, an approaching storm will spread snow into the mountains through early Wednesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 57; Cooler and unsettled Wednesday, with areas of rain and isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours. Rain is likely to continue into late Wednesday night before drier air moves in Thursday morning.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 65; Dry skies, with a mix of sun and clouds early Wednesday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop by the mid to late afternoon hours, with rain likely at times through late Wednesday night.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 64; Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible from Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night as our latest storm moves right over Southern Colorado.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 46; Chilly, with afternoon rain showers and isolated thunderstorms over Teller County. During the day, snow could mix in with rain at times during any heavier showers. By the evening hours, a changeover to snow is likely, with a few inches of accumulation possible over grassy surfaces.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s; Chilly highs, with areas of rain and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. A mix of rain and snow will be possible late Wednesday night once the colder air arrives, with little to no accumulation expected.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; A dry morning before turning overcast and unsettled by the afternoon. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible through late Wednesday night as much needed moisture moves across the Plains of Southern Colorado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; Increasing clouds during the day Wednesday, with the potential for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s; Snow showers, gusty winds and colder temperatures Wednesday courtesy of a more dynamic area of low pressure that will be crossing the state. Light snow totals up to 3" will be possible over the northern Sangres, with the bigger totals from tomorrow's storm mainly for the central and northern mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier air will move into the forecast on Thursday, with sunshine and a healthy 5-10 degree boost in temperatures expected across the region. A much larger warm-up will come Friday and Saturday as the dry, downslope winds start to crank once again over Southern Colorado. Highs will warm into the 80s and 90s east of the mountains, as high fire danger is likely from Friday through next Monday. Our hottest and windiest day looks to be Saturday, with some cooling and slightly weaker gusts into early next week.

