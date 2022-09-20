Much cooler weather, with rain & t-storms on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

The first of several waves of rain will reach the mountains tonight, with the heaviest precipitation expected from the San Juans up into the Central Mountains. For the mountains, Flood Watches will go into effect this evening, and continue through late Thursday afternoon.

Closer to home, dry skies can be expected for areas along and east of the interstate. With increasing clouds for the overnight hours, overnight lows will be quite mild for this time of the year.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 66; A powerful cold front Wednesday morning will come in with strong gusts to 35 mph, and will also set the stage for a big change to our weather pattern later in the day. Rain is likely to develop by the afternoon, with periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms continuing into the overnight hours.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 73; After a mild morning, we'll see an overcast and much cooler day on Wednesday, along with the potential for rain showers and thunderstorms by the late afternoon and evening hours.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 71; After a hot start to the week, Wednesday's forecast may come as a big shock to the system, with around 20-25 degrees of cooling and the return of rain by the afternoon and evening hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 58; Teller County will be on the edge of some of the heaviest rainfall over the next 24-48 hours. Although the heaviest rain will be just to our west, Wednesday and Thursday will still be cool and unsettled, with occasional heavy rain showers.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 50s/60s; An early morning cold front will bring gusty north winds to our forecast early. Then behind the front, easterly upslope surface winds and an abundance of mid and upper level moisture will lead to a wet afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 60s/70s; It will be a windy start to a much cooler day for the Plains on Wednesday. Closer to the evening hours, a few rain showers may pass through. However, most of the more active weather is expected to stay farther west.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 60s/70s; After some serious heat the past couple of days, a big change in the weather pattern will move in starting on Wednesday, with rain and much cooler weather on tap for the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50s/60s; Several waves of rain, not snow, will bring a serous flood threat to the mountains on Wednesday & Thursday, especially for areas along and west of the Continental Divide. For the Sangres, 1-3" of rain will be possible through Thursday afternoon, with slightly lesser amounts for the Wets.

Extended outlook forecast:

Flood Watches will remain in place in the high country through Thursday afternoon, with more heavy rain possible. Our highs will be even cooler Thursday, with highs around 10-15 degrees below average. High pressure returns starting on Friday, and that'll push daytime highs in the lower elevations back into the 70s and 80s. A weaker cold front late Saturday will drop highs Sunday to near seasonal levels, but doesn't look to bring us any additional moisture.

