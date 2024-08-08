Much cooler weather late this week, with heavy rain and flooding possible

Today’s Forecast:

A strong summer cold front will significantly shake up our weather today, with highs cooling by as much as 15-20 degrees from what we saw yesterday. With highs in the 60s, 70s and very low 80s on Thursday, the cooler air should allow our A/C units and swamp coolers to get a well deserved break.

The other story will be the potential for heavy rain and flooding. I'm most closely watching the southern I-25 corridor and southeastern mountains for the potential for flooding near recent burn scars and flood prone areas. Just because there areas have the highest potential of flooding today, heavy rain showers could trigger flooding just about anywhere through late tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 55. Mostly cloudy and cooler today, with a few showers early in the day followed by the potential for heavier rain and some urban flooding into the evening hours.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 59. A few showers early today will give way to an increased potential for stronger storms and heavy rain late this afternoon and evening. Flooding will be possible today for low lying, flood prone areas.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 58. Cooler and unsettled both today and Friday, with an increased risk for flooding both days across eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 47. Additional moisture will lead to more solid chances of rain for the next several days in Teller County, with an elevated risk of flooding late this afternoon and evening in some areas.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 50s. Unsettled and cooler changes late this week will include the potential for more numerous showers and heavier rainfall along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s/60s. A few spotty showers early today will give way to the potential for more widespread showers and thunderstorms this evening. Heavier downpours from any stronger storms will bring the potential for flooding to some areas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Throughout the day, we'll see the potential for some heavy rainfall along the southern I-25 corridor and Raton Mesa region, with showers expected to increase in coverage towards the evening hours.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. An uptick in monsoon moisture late this week will lead to more numerous showers and thunderstorms in the high country both Thursday and Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Flooding will be a concern for both low lying areas, as well as for any recent burn scars.

Extended outlook forecast:

A few rain showers could linger into Friday morning across parts of Southern Colorado as our lows tonight cool down to the 40s and 50s on the Plains. A high of 73 degrees will follow on Friday in Colorado Springs as an encore performance of rain showers and thunderstorms will follow, along with the potential for more heavy rain and flooding. Areas that see a lot of rain today and tonight will be most susceptible to flooding on Friday.

Highs will rebound into the 80s and 90s this weekend region-wide, with a return to more typical summer weather. This will include sunshine for the morning hours and scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

