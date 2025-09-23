Much cooler Tuesday with rain showers, snow over the mountain passes

Tonight's Forecast:

As a cold front moves through southern Colorado tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be near average for this time of year, not affected too much yet by the cold front because of the high humidity.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 60;

It will be mostly cloudy with periodic rain showers on Tuesday. Temperatures will be 15 degrees below average. It will also be quite gusty with N wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 67;

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with periodic rain showers possible. Wind will be out of the N at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 64;

It will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with off-and-on rain showers likely. Wind will be out of the NNE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 49;

Mostly cloudy with off and on rain showers on Tuesday. A wintry mix is possible in the evening, with a dusting or no accumulation expected. Wind will be out of the N on Tuesday at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 44; High: 51;

It will be mostly cloudy with rain showers on Tuesday. Wind will be gusty out of the N at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 60s-70s;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with spotty rain showers possible. Wind will be gusty out of the N at 10-15 mph, gusting 25-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/48; High: 62/65;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with spotty rain showers possible. Wind will be breezy out of the N at 1-15 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 40s-60s;

It will be mostly cloudy with widely scattered rain showers below 10,000 feet and a wintry mix or snow over the mountain passes and on the mountain tops.

Extended outlook forecast:

Light showers continue on Tuesday night, and we will wake up with plenty of clouds on Wednesday morning. But dry air moves in quickly, clearing out the clouds on Wednesday, and temperatures will begin to recover. We will still be about 10 degrees below average on Wednesday, but about 5-10 degrees warmer than Tuesday.

Seasonable 60s to 80s return on Thursday, and we carry the warmth and sunshine with us through the weekend.

