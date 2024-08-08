Much cooler on Thursday with heavy rain possible in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will move through southern Colorado tonight, which may allow existing showers and thunderstorms to linger as late as 3 am. It will be partly cloudy overnight and humid. Patchy fog may develop early Thursday morning in El Paso and Teller County.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 73;

Mostly cloudy and much cooler on Thursday. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, with a risk of heavy rain.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 65; High: 78;

Mostly cloudy and cool on Thursday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 76;

Mostly cloudy and cooler on Thursday with afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 65;

A much cooler day with mostly cloudy conditions and scattered rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 69;

A cool day in Monument with thunderstorms and heavy rain possible in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 70s;

The plains will be much cooler on Thursday reaching the mid to upper 70s. The day will be partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/59; High: 72/75;

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with cool temperatures and rain showers likely.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s-80s;

The mountain valleys will vary in temperatures, from the 60s in Teller County, to the 70s in the upper Arkansas River and Wet Mountain Valley, to the low 80s in the San Luis Valley. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again likely in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be cooler than average once again with partly cloudy conditions in the morning and then afternoon and evening thunderstorms once again. Over the weekend, temperatures will return back to seasonable 70s in the mountains and 80s/90s in the plains. Afternoon thunderstorm chances will remain in place over the weekend, but they will be more hit-or-miss compared to the end of this week.

