Much cooler on Friday but the risk of severe weather returns

Tonight's Forecast:

After a day of record heat, temperatures will fall tonight, dropping to comfortable 50s and 60s for most of southern Colorado. The sky will be clear overnight, but clouds will increase Friday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 82;

Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe with the risk of damaging hail and wind gusts as well as flooding rain.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 88;

Much cooler on Friday with partly cloudy conditions. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Storms may reach severe strength with hail, wind, and flood threats.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 86;

Partly cloudy and much cooler on Friday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 76;

Partly cloudy on Friday with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, with the risk of severe thunderstorms including hail and damaging wind gusts.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 79;

Friday will be much cooler with partly cloudy conditions. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, with a risk of severe storms with hail, wind, and flooding rain.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s;

Highs will make it to the upper 80s to low 90s on Friday before thunderstorms take over the sky. There is a risk of severe weather including hail and flooding rain and a high risk of damaging wind gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/58; High: 84/87;

Partly cloudy on Friday with afternoon thunderstorms possible, including the threat of severe thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly cloudy and cooler on Friday with the mountain valleys reaching the mid-70s to low 80s. There is a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

While a couple of thunderstorms are possible on Saturday, the trend moves back towards hot and dry conditions over Father's Day weekend. Temperatures will be back to the 90s and 100s in the plains by Father's Day Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

