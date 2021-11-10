Mountain snows Wednesday, warm & windy for the Plains

Tonight's Forecast:

An abundance of mid and high level clouds will continue to move across the sky this evening in Southern Colorado, but rain and snow is not expected from the I-25 corridor to the Plains. Farther to the west, snow is likely to pick around the Continental Divide late this evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 35; High: 56. Warmer and windy on Wednesday, with 20-30 mph wind gusts possible across the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 33; High: 63. Even though we'll be warmer on Wednesday, gusty winds throughout the day might make it feel a little chillier, especially for shaded areas.

CANON CITY: Low: 39; High: 61. Wednesday will be a little brighter than today, but also much windy, with afternoon gusts up near 30 mph.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 31; High: 49. Other than an isolated snow flurry or two in the morning, Wednesday's weather will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and windy across Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. After some morning clouds, we're expecting to see clearing skies and gusty winds across Monument Hill by the afternoon.

PLAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s. Our forecast on Wednesday is shaping up to be a little warmer than today, and much windier. Peak gusts by early afternoon could top 40 mph.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. No rain or snow for this week's Hump Day forecast. Instead, we'll see a bright and windy day, with highs warming into the 50s and 60s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s. With snow in the forecast, Wednesday could present some tricky travel issues on mountain passes due to snow covered roadways. Most of the heavier snow will occur along and north of I-70, with not much expected for areas south of Highway 50.

Extended Outlook:

Gusty and dry conditions will remain in the forecast through the end of the week as snow will continue at times across the high country. Highs will also cool through Friday before a nice boost just in time for the start of the week. Our next cold front will bring back stronger breezes from late Saturday and Sunday, along with a decent sized cool down to the wrap up the weekend. Dry weather is expected to remain for the Plains for at least the next seven days.

