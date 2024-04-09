Mountain snow tonight and clearing up on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty snow showers in the mountains will end up sunrise tomorrow. Mountain tops over about 10,000 feet in elevation will see 2-4 inches. Mountain valleys may see a dusting up to an inch of snow overnight. In the plains, it will be cloudy and cool tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 60;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 64;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 62;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 53;

Partly cloudy tomorrow with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. A brief shower is possible in the afternoon, but don't count on it.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 56;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-60s. Winds will be light from the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/33; High: 56/57;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Any snow on the ground in the morning will melt with highs in the low 50s for the mountain valleys. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a few very isolated and brief showers in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperature will climb a few degrees each day through Thursday. Then temperatures will see a big boost on Friday, to the 70s and 80s in the plains and 60s in the mountain valleys. Conditions will become increasingly dry and breezy heading into the weekend.

