Mountain snow early this week, with dry, mild and breezy weather on the Plains

Today’s Forecast:

After a slight dip in temperatures on Sunday, highs will be rebound by as much as 5-10 degrees today for parts of Southern Colorado today. Northwest flow in place across the state this morning will bring light snow to the mountains, with partly cloudy skies on the Plains turning mostly sunny this afternoon.

It will be a bit breezy today near the mountains, with gusts in some areas up to 40 mph. Along and east of I-25, we will see W/NW winds today sustained at 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 27. After a high in the lower 40s on Sunday, our high in the upper 40s on Monday will be around 3-5 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Pueblo forecast: High: 53; Low: 23. Highs will return to the lower 50s today in Pueblo, which will be a few degrees warmer than what we saw on Sunday. The wind today will be light, sustained from the west at around 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 32. Sunshine and lower 50s will make for a nice Monday across eastern Fremont County. Afternoon wind gusts will be stronger than areas to our east, peaking from the northwest at around 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 22. The work week will begin on a breezy and pleasant note, with lower 40s for highs and northwest wind gusts this afternoon up to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Monday's forecast will be dry, with near seasonal temperatures warming into the middle to upper 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. The work week will begin on a dry, mild and breezy note. Highs will warm into the 50s today, with a mix of 50s and 60s on Tuesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. The wind will be the big story in Huerfano and Las Animas counties early this week. Peak gusts today in wind prone areas could top 35 mph, with stronger gusts to 40 mph by Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. Strong wind gusts will impact our mountain zones early this week. Although the strongest gusts will hit areas along and north of I-70, gusts in the Sangres and Wets today may top 40 mph, with gusts to 50 mph on Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Increasing wind across the state will lead to a warmer and gusty day on Tuesday. Peak gusts in the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday may top 30-35 mph in some areas. The forecast of stronger wind in the mountains on Tuesday has prompted a High Wind Watch, with 70-85 mph gusts for areas along and north of I-70.

The downslope wind will drive up temperatures into the 50s and 60s on Tuesday on the Plains before a cool front drops highs down to the lower to middle 50s on Wednesday. Dry skies will continue for the remainder of the week as warmer than average temperatures can also be expected, and snow is not expected locally outside of the mountains for at least the next 7 days.

