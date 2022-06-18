Mountain rain and warm temperatures on Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

A monsoon flow continues to usher in moisture to Colorado. Showers will be ongoing in the mountains and western Colorado, with a few showers making it to the I-25 corridor this afternoon. Temperatures will be above average, yet cooler than yesterday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 59. Not as hot on Saturday with S wind of 15 mph gusting to 30 mph. There is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 63. Hot with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph. Slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 63. Hot with afternoon showers and thunderstorms to cool you down. SW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 52. Warm with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. SSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 56. Very warm with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Slightly cooler on Saturday with the mid to upper 90s and breezy winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 84/88; Low: 58/60. Warm with afternoon thunderstorms possible and breezy winds.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day with lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

The wet pattern remains in the mountains through at least Monday. The best chance for I-25 and the eastern plains to see showers will be on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures remain warm and close to seasonal averages.

