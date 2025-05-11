Mother's Day will be beautiful, but there will be a chance of afternoon showers

Tonight's Forecast:

Mountain showers will remain possible through 8:00 PM tonight - the sunset time in Colorado Springs this evening. Otherwise, clear skies with modest upslope breezes that will also be dying down around sunset are the story tonight. Very comfortable conditions - if you've got an evening stroll or outdoor dinner in tonight's plans, you'll want a light layer...and to spend as much time as possible enjoying the comfortable conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 78;

Clear skies - and mild. Winds will ratchet back through the evening and overnight shifting eventually to a mainly easterly direction. Sunny start on Mother's Day - with a mid-afternoon shower/storm possible.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 84;

Clear and nice tonight in the Arkansas River Valley! Mild temperatures in the 50s will continue late into the evening, with mid 40s overnight. Winds out of the east through around 2 AM. After that, a weak and small-scale low will pivot over and east of town. This will switch wind direction to west by around 4 AM at 5-10 mph.

Sunday starts sunny, with a few PM clouds - but should stay dry. A beautiful outdoor day for any plans with Mom!

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 81;

Clear. East winds before 11 PM shifting west after that, and remaining light. Sunny Sunday morning - with a chance for a t-storm after 1:00 PM with otherwise partly sunny skies.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 68;

Mostly clear. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph tonight. Mother's day starts clear, but you have a 30% chance of a PM t-storm tomorrow. Any time after 12 PM, but the best chance should materialize after 2. Regardless - it's mainly a nice day, but have a place in mind to head inside in mid-afternoon if a t-storm develops.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Clear. South winds at 10-15 mph. Sunny to start Sunday, with a 30% chance of t-storms after 2PM. Otherwise nice with south winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Clear skies. South winds at 10-15 mph. Sunny all day Sunday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/45; High: 78/79;

A few high clouds - otherwise clear. South winds at 10-15 mph. Mostly sunny on Sunday with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. A weak PM shower is possible, generally after 2PM.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

A few high clouds tonight. Sunny in the morning Sunday, with showers and t-storms possible after 12 PM. They will be isolated - but expand in coverage during the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Mother nature is showing off on Mother's Day - clear skies start the day with high pressure remaining in place. By late morning, we'll once again see storms form in the mountains and foothills. Unlike Saturday, they'll be more likely to move into the Front Range corridor during the afternoon. The best chance of this is over the Palmer Divide - but this activity could help to increase humidity in the lower atmosphere in the Pikes Peak Region, leading to a shower or weak thunderstorm chance later in the afternoon in the Springs itself or even further south. From a timing standpoint - be off any exposed summits by noon if you're hiking. Have an umbrella handy by 2:00 PM over the Palmer Divide and have a place to head inside if needed for up to 30 minutes. Pueblo should remain dry, Canon City has an isolated pop up shower chance after noon.

Temperatures start in the 50s, warm quickly to the 70s and 80s (60s in the foothills), and stay there most of the day.

The warming trend continues early next week with high pressure generally keeping clear skies over the Pikes Peak Region and upper 70s for highs. We'll turn breezy Monday, gusty Tuesday and Wednesday with downslope winds. This would normally be a red flag for fire danger - but thanks to our recent moisture and ongoing green up, that concern should be less elevated locally.

The second half of the week will cool down toward seasonable conditions following a cold front on Wednesday.

