Mother's Day weekend will be nice, ahead of heat next week in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

It will be warm and comfortable today. You will notice some periodic wave clouds due to upper-level northwesterly flow pushing moisture up over the mountains. This should result in vibrant sunsets tonight. Highs today will be in the low-70s to low-80s.

A cold front will swing in after sunset. This will bring in increased cloud cover and a few sprinkles. Otherwise, expect a mild night with lows in the 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 42.

Partly cloudy today and warm as high pressure continues to build. There will be a chance for isolated evening sprinkles as a cold front arrives. Winds will be out of the northwest today, gusting 15-20 mph west of I-25 this afternoon. Tonight following the cold front winds will gust to 35 mph out of the north.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 47.

Mostly sunny this morning and partly cloudy this afternoon. A comfortable warm day overall with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. A cold front will arrive late this evening, and it will bring northerly winds with gusts to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 46.

Partly cloudy and warm today. An isolated sprinkle is possible tonight with mostly cloudy skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 36.

Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy this afternoon, with an isolated shower or weak thunderstorm possible this evening. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph, shifting north tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

Partly cloudy with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. An isolated sprinkle is possible tonight along with low clouds.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s.

Mostly sunny. Southwest winds early shifting northwest by late morning (11 AM) at 10-15 mph. Becoming mostly cloudy tonight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 77/80; Low: 20s.

Mostly sunny becoming mostly cloudy by sunset. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 20s.

Partly cloudy today, becoming mostly cloudy tonight with isolated evening rain showers.

Extended outlook forecast:

Mother's Day starts with some low cloud cover, that dissipates early in the morning close to the mountains. Skies will be mainly sunny to partly cloudy during the daytime, with lighter winds than today and highs about 10 degrees cooler. This is a good weekend for planting.

High pressure will strengthen and build early next week. Highs will be in the 80s from Monday to Thursday. Isolated storms are possible by Thursday afternoon.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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