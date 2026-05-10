Mother's Day begins cloudy, then becomes mild with sunshine

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front blows through the plains overnight, bringing northerly frequent gusts of 25-35 mph, and isolated gusts up to 45 mph. The humidity will rise, and low clouds will develop. Areas of light rain and drizzle are also possible in the plains and I-25 corridor overnight into Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 65;

After a cloudy morning, the sun will come out, and it will be a pleasant Mother's Day. Wind will generally be light, out of the S at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 67;

Sunday starts cloudy, then becomes sunny. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 68;

It will be partly cloudy on Sunday for Mother's Day. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 61;

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 63;

It will be cloudy in the morning before the sun peeks out on a cooler Mother's Day. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

Mother's Day begins cloudy, but the sun will come out through the day. Wind will be out of the E at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/42; High: 62/65;

It will be partly cloudy on Sunday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny and mild on Sunday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-15 mph, gusting 15-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Enjoy the cooler weather on Sunday because next week we are heating up! Temperatures will climb to the 70s, 80s, and 90s across the region. We will be under the influence of a high-pressure weather pattern, keeping the air stagnant and dry for the most part. There are low chances of afternoon precipitation mid to late week, favoring the mountains.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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