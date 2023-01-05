Mostly sunny skies will prevail Thursday as highs continue to climb

Tonight's Forecast:

A mostly clear, but breezy to gusty night for parts of Southern Colorado. The strongest gusts will hit the mountains and adjacent southern I-25 corridor, with gusts through midnight up near 30 mph. Lows tonight will be seasonably cold, cooling down to the 10s and 20s in the lower elevations, with much colder air over the high country.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 42; After another cold morning in the Pikes Peak Region, daytime highs will be warmer than today, topping out in the lower to middle 40s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 12; High: 50; Lower teens Thursday morning will give way to a daytime high that approaches 50 by the middle of the afternoon. The warm-up comes courtesy of a building ridge of high pressure.

Canon City forecast: Low: 18; High: 49; Partly cloudy and breezy on Thursday, and with some warming in the forecast, highs should climb into the upper 40s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 12; High: 37; After a cold start to our Thursday, we should be able to melt away more of that New Year's Day snow as highs look to warm above the freezing mark.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s/40s; As the flow turns from the northwest to the southwest on Thursday, this will allow for daytime highs to continue to climb, topping out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Plains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 40s/50s; Lingering cold air will allow for some of us to drop down to the single digits tonight. This will be followed by a mixed bag of temperatures on Thursday afternoon, with lower to middle 40s in areas with snow on the ground, and lower 50s for areas without the snowpack.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; High pressure will bring us a few additional degrees of warming on Thursday, with daytime highs expected to climb into the upper 40s and 50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; A cold and blustery day for the mountains on Thursday, and although it will be dry most of the day, a few light snow showers will be possible from after midnight into the day on Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Overall, we're looking at a pretty quiet stretch of weather for Southern Colorado over the next 5-7 days. The big bomb cyclone coming out of California will bring some light snow to the mountains form Thursday night into Friday, with 2-5" across the Continental Divide. Other than a few flurries, the Plains and I-25 corridor won't see much moisture.

We'll see a slight cool down on Saturday followed by above average highs from Sunday through at least the middle of next week.

