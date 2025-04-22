Mostly dry Tuesday, with increasing thunderstorm chances late this week

Today’s Forecast:

We will have increasing clouds throughout the afternoon while our temperatures will be running about 10 above average. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for the higher elevations while the Plains will be in the 70s and very low 80s.

Going into Wednesday, a "cool" front will push through, bringing in some more moisture and this will set us up for a chance of thunderstorms for the next couple of days. Most of these storms closer to the I-25 corridor will have some higher bases and produce some gusty winds. Closer to the Kansas border, there will be a little more energy for storms to get going. There will be a higher risk for hail and gusty winds out towards the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 41. Above normal temperatures will continue on Tuesday, with sunshine early giving way to increasing clouds this afternoon. A shower or two will be possible this afternoon in the Pikes Peak Region, mainly focused west of I-25.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 41. Our high on Tuesday will be around 10 degrees above average, with a near repeat of yesterday's weather as skies go from sunny this morning to partly cloudy this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 73; Low: 43. A sunny and cool start to your Tuesday will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and around a 10% chance of a rogue rain shower.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 32. If you liked yesterday's weather, you love the weather today and it looks to be an encore performance of Monday's weather. The only difference is that we could see a passing shower this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Although our chance for rain today will be limited, we can't rule out a breezy shower or two along the Palmer Divide this afternoon. Impacts would be minimal from any showers today.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Mostly dry and warm again on Tuesday, with our highs this afternoon returning to the 70s and very low 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60S/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Much like yesterday, today's weather will be a top-10 kind of weather day for the southern I-25 corridor, with light breezes and mild afternoon highs.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Sunshine and light winds early will give way to a few isolated rain showers this afternoon. Widespread lightning is not expected in the high country, but any storms that do form today could bring gusty winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorm chances will improve towards the back half of the week, especially across the Plains. For areas east of I-25 there is the possibility for some of these storms to reach severe criteria Wednesday afternoon. The main threats with these storms will be gusty winds and hail up to 1" in diameter. With more ample moisture in place late this week, daily shower and thunderstorms chances will remain in the forecast through Friday. Thursday will also need to be watched closely for any severe threats.

Once we get into the weekend, spotty fire weather conditions will return as drier air punches back into Southern Colorado from the southwest. Stronger winds on Sunday and lowering humidity values could trigger Red Flag Warnings. Avoid any activities that will create a fire outdoors throughout the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

