Mostly dry on Thursday as monsoon flow gets cut off from Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

As high pressure builds into the state late this week, the influence of the monsoon will take a siesta, meaning drier weather for most of Southern Colorado. For today, some high based showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon and evening near the Pikes Peak Region and out east into the High Plains. Areas that see a storm or two on Thursday could see some stronger breezes and maybe some light showers, although dry air at the surface should severely limit moisture in the state today.

Highs will remain near seasonal averages today, topping out in the 60s and 70s in the mountains, and the 80s and 90s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 58. Near average highs today, with sunshine early giving way to increasing clouds this afternoon. Storm clouds associated with high based showers this afternoon and evening could bring a lot of wind to nearby communities, and the possibility of some rain.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 60. Hot today and mostly dry as monsoon moisture lessens late this week over Southern Colorado.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 61. Likely dry today, with only about a 10-20% chance of a shower or gusty thunderstorm this afternoon or evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 47. Warm, with increasing clouds and a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Storms will be few and far between today compared to the past few days.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Other than a few high based showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, Thursday's forecast will mostly be a dry one as the monsoon pauses for a few days over Southern Colorado.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. We'll be dry and hot most of the day followed by the potential for a few high based showers or thunderstorms this evening for areas north of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Dry, breezy and warm on Thursday, with showers and storms not likely during the second half of the week.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. We'll be drying out today in the mountains, with just a very small chance of a shower for areas north of the Monarch Pass.

Extended outlook forecast:

As the airmass continues to dry out on Friday, temperatures will jump up. Highs in Colorado Springs will return to the lower 90s from Friday into Sunday, with the potential that we could get pretty close to the record high of 95 degrees on Saturday. In Pueblo, we're expecting near triple digit heat this weekend!

Moisture will slowly creep back into the state this weekend as well, with a few mountain showers by Saturday. An isolated storm will be possible in Colorado Springs on Sunday, with more numerous showers and thunderstorms likely early next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.