Mostly cloudy, but much warmer on Sunday for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Thanks to a decent amount of cloud cover and some slight breezes, low temperatures tonight will be quite a bit warmer than last night. For the Plains, we can expect dry skies overnight and into Sunday morning. For the mountains, light snow showers will continue to be possible along and north of I-70.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 51; Mostly cloudy and mild on Sunday, with around 10 degrees of warming as compared to today.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 56; Sunday's forecast for the Steel City will be dry and warmer, with our afternoon high more than 5 degrees above the seasonal average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 55; Even though we'll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday, temperatures will be as much as 10-12 degrees warmer than today.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 48; A warmer, but windier end to the weekend for Teller County, with afternoon wind gusts up near 30-40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; Breezy and warmer on Sunday, with highs along the Palmer Divide expected to top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s; A disturbance to our south will keep our skies on the partly to mostly cloudy side on Sunday, but that said, rain or snow is not expected locally.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s; Mild southerly breezes will bring us a healthy boost in temperatures on Sunday, with highs jumping up around 5-10 degrees.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; A dry, but windy end to the weekend for the mountains of Southern Colorado. By Sunday night, a weak disturbance will bring the potential for some light snow showers to the forecast, but mainly for areas north of Highway 50.

Extended outlook forecast:

While occasional snow showers will continue over the high country early next week, we're not really expecting any of that moisture to reach areas closer to the Plains. Instead, Monday will be windy and warmer. Following a weak cold front early Tuesday, highs from Tuesday through Thursday will be cooler than average, but not too cold. Another storm will approach the mountains by next weekend, but snow from that storm is not likely to impact the lower elevations.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

