Morning sunshine Thursday followed by scattered afternoon thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered storms will continue through around sunset this evening, with most of the action expected over the eastern Plains. Areas east of I-25 will likely see a few additional storms reach severe criteria into early this evening, with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main threats.

Closer to I-25, storms have been very spotty today in coverage. Through sunset, we can't rule out a few passing showers, though most areas probably won't see much rain. Overnight lows will be mild across the region, ranging from the 30s and 40s in the mountains and mountain valleys to the 40s and 50s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 78; Thursday will be slightly cooler than today, with a high in the upper 70s. Of course it's going to be a big day with graduation for the more than 950 Air Force Academy graduates. Weather should be pretty nice during the morning, with showers and storms holding off until 1-2 pm in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 85; A bright and clear morning will give way to a few spotty afternoon thunderstorms on Thursday, with coverage of storms slightly more elevated than the past few days.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 82; After a mild and sunny morning, we'll see the potential for spotty afternoon thunderstorms over eastern Fremont County. Severe threats are not expected on Thursday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 70; Mild, with scattered showers and thunderstorms across Teller County on Thursday. Storms could fire off as early as the lunch hour around Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; A sunny start to our Thursday will give way to the potential for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Storms may be a little more robust than the past few days.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Much like the past few days, the eastern Plains will be ground zero for more severe weather on Thursday. Storms that fire off on the eastern slopes of the mountains early in the afternoon will intensify as they move east during the day, with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main threats.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; The potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to our forecast on Thursday, so keep an eye on the sky and the umbrella on hand in case you get caught under a passing shower.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s; Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to build across the high country by as early as the lunch hour, with showers coming and going through early Thursday evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Highs will be slightly cooler late this week after the passage of a cold front Thursday morning, with the potential for more scattered thunderstorms on both Thursday and Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible on Saturday as well before skies dry out and our temperatures heat up, with our highs on the Plains soaring into the 80s and 90s Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week...a dry and warm pattern will settle into Southern Colorado. Highs will be around 10-15 degrees above average each afternoon and with very little moisture to work with, shower chances will remain under 10% until at least Wednesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

