Morning sun, PM thunderstorms and thundersnow in southern Colorado

It'll feel like January this morning with temperatures starting off in the teens to low 20s! You can thank a cold Canadian airmass that's over us today behind our last weather system for the chill as you step out the door. On the plus side - light winds this morning and that continues all day.

A weak frontal boundary is draped over the state. Mid-level energy arrives late this morning from the west, and I expect showers to develop late this morning in the foothills and Front Range mountains. By noon, they'll begin drifting into the I-25 corridor. These will be hit-or-miss, but We'll have thunderstorm energy in our skies today and these storms will tap into that energy. Some rumbles of thunder are likely this afternoon with these showers. These showers will produce a mix of rain and snow, but with temperatures in the 40s, I don't expect this to stick to the roads on the Front Range. A very spring like pattern even with winter-like temps.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 43; Low: 22.

Mostly sunny this morning becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Scattered mountain showers develop around noon and drift into the Springs during the afternoon. These may be rain, snow, or a mix, with some thunder possible. Not a washout or a snow-out by any means though. Relatively light winds from the north during the morning at 5-10 mph shifting southeast during the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 25.

Sunny this morning with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. You have a 30% chance for an afternoon shower. Carry the umbrella and you'll be fine.

Canon City forecast: High: 45; Low: 24.

Mostly sunny this morning and cold, with a couple of rain and snow showers likely after noon. Winds today will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 35; Low: 15.

Partly cloudy with snow showers developing around 11AM and continuing off-and-on through the day. You could see a 1-2" of new snow with these showers. Most shouldn't stick to the roads given above freezing temps, but I won't rule out brief accumulations with a heavier shower today. Spring in Teller County!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens.

Mostly sunny this morning with isolated snow showers this afternoon with a couple rumbles of thunder. Southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Morning sun, PM storms! Some good thunderstorm energy for you this afternoon. With temperatures in the 40s at the ground, some thundersnow is possible for you as well as graupel (small hail-like combined snow pellets), and healthy breezes of 30-40 mph with some of these storms. Keep the umbrella around. That all said, it is not a washout of a day...it's a classic Colorado spring day with some afternoon storms that come and go.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40/44; Low: 21/22.

Mostly sunny with afternoon pop up snow showers. Winds from the west at 10 mph in the morning shifting north this afternoon as mid-level energy moves through.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

Mostly sunny this morning, becoming progressively more cloudy, with plenty of snow showers this afternoon. West winds at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll bring in high pressure on Wednesday and from then on, temperatures will be hiking up the mountain all the way through Sunday. We'll have quiet conditions Wednesday and Thursday, with breezes arriving on Friday. With dry air in place this weekend, and gusty downslope winds, I am concerned about high fire danger. I'll keep monitoring this potential and update you as the week progresses.

