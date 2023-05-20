Morning fog and smoke, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Pea soup thick fog outside this morning in parts of Southern Colorado, along with areas of drizzle and mist, as well as smoke from wildfires burning in Canada.

**An Air Quality Alert in effect for eastern Colorado that was set to expire at 9 am will now remain in effect until at least 4 pm.**

As the fog lifts later this morning, we should see enough in the way of sunshine to help get storms going by early this afternoon. Storms that form over the mountains between 12-2 pm will drift east into the I-25 corridor through early this evening. While severe weather is not expected today, some storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 47. Areas of smoke and dense morning fog will give way to some sun breaks before the lunch hour across the Pikes Peak Region. Today's warmer temperatures should help with the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms from late this afternoon into early this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 75; Low: 50. Sunshine should return by late this morning once the low clouds and fog lift out of the Steel City. This will set the stage for some scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning late this afternoon. Best chances for rain between 3-8 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 72; Low: 50. Although foggy this morning and smoky in Fremont County, this afternoon we're looking at a more typical spring-time weather pattern, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in our forecast anytime after 2 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 38. Hazy sunshine this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms across Teller County by the afternoon. Storms should stay sub-severe, but a few stronger ones that develop will bring the potential for heavy downpours, lots of lightning and small hail.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. A warmer day, with areas of smoke and fog this morning giving way to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The unsettled weather should clear out by 7-8 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Fog should continue to lift this morning, with improving visibility as hazy sunshine returns to the forecast. Showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening will be possible, but with the best chances near the I-25 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Smoky, hazy and foggy conditions this morning will give way to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with the potential for active weather picking up between 2-3 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s/40s. Areas of smoke this morning from wildfires burning in Canada will give way to afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Storms in the mountains could fire off as early as 12-1 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier air that pushes into the Plains on Sunday should limit thunderstorm development along the I-25 corridor. The mountain areas will still see some scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, and by Sunday evening, storms will have the potential to build over the far southeastern Plains.

Monday looks a lot like Sunday before a more unsettled pattern develops around the middle of next week, marked by the return of daily shower and thunderstorm chances for much of Southern Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.