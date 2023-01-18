Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Morning Commuter Blog: Where did it snow the most?

Colorado Springs Roads.jpg
Matt Minnillo and Blue Thunder Chasing<br/>Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/MattBlueThunder">@MattBlueThunder</a>
Road Conditions at Research and Powers in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Roads.jpg
Posted at 3:36 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 07:16:53-05

Light snow will continue to fall across the Denver metro with very limited additional snow for southern Colorado.

Snow totals have been small, generally only an inch or two across the Pikes Peak Region and around 2 to 4 inches across the Denver metro.

Snow Reports.jpg
Snow Reports from 1/17 to 1/18

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our streaming channel available for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

Most of the roadways from El Paso, Teller, and Lincoln Counties are covered in snow with even more widespread snow north of the Palmer Divide.

Very little additional snow is expected for southern Colorado today.

Pikes Peak Region snow model

What little accumulates will be across the northern Pikes Peak Region, according to most modeling. This could mean another inch or two around Monument and Black Forest, 3 at the absolute maximum. Most of Colorado Springs will see less than an inch of new snow through the day with no accumulation south along Highway 50.

Resources:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards