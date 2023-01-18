Morning Commuter Blog: Where did it snow the most?

Light snow will continue to fall across the Denver metro with very limited additional snow for southern Colorado.

Snow totals have been small, generally only an inch or two across the Pikes Peak Region and around 2 to 4 inches across the Denver metro.

KOAA Weather Snow Reports from 1/17 to 1/18

Most of the roadways from El Paso, Teller, and Lincoln Counties are covered in snow with even more widespread snow north of the Palmer Divide.

My drive into work from early this morning. I live in the center of town near UCCS, maybe an inch of snow on the ground? Was a little slick from being unpaved but not too bad overall #cowx pic.twitter.com/l2ShkzPoZi — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) January 18, 2023

Very little additional snow is expected for southern Colorado today.

What little accumulates will be across the northern Pikes Peak Region, according to most modeling. This could mean another inch or two around Monument and Black Forest, 3 at the absolute maximum. Most of Colorado Springs will see less than an inch of new snow through the day with no accumulation south along Highway 50.

