More wind and fire danger on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be cold tonight, but about 10 degrees above average. The wind will gradually increase in the mountains and areas west of I-25 tonight, gusting 30-40 mph. The plains will be relatively calm on Friday morning, but pick up throughout the day.

RED FLAG WARNINGS go into effect at 11 am on Friday, expiring at 5 pm. Humidity will drop below 15% and winds will gust 30-50 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 66;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 5 pm. Wind will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Temperatures will be very warm, with the daily record high being 67°.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 71;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 5 pm. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph. It will be very warm, likely breaking the daily record high, which stands at 70°.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 68;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 5 pm. It will be warm and windy on Friday. Wind will be out of the W at 20 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 57;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 5 pm. Wind will be out of the W at 20-30 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High: 65;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 5 pm. It will be warm and windy on Friday with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s-70s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 5 pm for Crowley, Otero, Bent, and Las Animas Counties. Wind will be out of the SW at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 37/33; High: 66/70;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 5 pm. It will be mostly sunny with gusty winds on Friday, with W wind at 20 mph gusting 35 to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be windy on Friday in the mountains and mountain valleys. Wind will be out of the W at 20-30 mph, gusting 40-60 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday begins windy once again, then the wind eases up in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s on Saturday and then fall a few degrees on Sunday.

For the week of Christmas, expect more warmth and sunshine with highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

