More thunderstorms on Saturday then drying out next week

Today’s Forecast:

The day begins humid and partly cloudy. High temperatures will rise to about 10 degrees below average today. From mid-afternoon until about midnight, thunderstorms are possible for I-25 and the plains. Again today the storms will be scattered across the region and a few of them will reach severe strength. The hazards today will be 1-2" hail, 60-70 mph wind gusts, and an isolated tornado is possible. Slower moving storms may bring a flash flood risk as well.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 55. Partly cloudy and mild today with thunderstorms possible anytime between 1 - 10 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 59. Partly cloudy today with thunderstorms possible between about 2 - 11 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 59. Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms between noon - 6 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 46. Partly cloudy and mild today with a chance of thunderstorms from 1 - 8 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 73; Low: 52. Partly cloudy and mild today with thunderstorms possible anytime between 1 - 10 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and a few low 80s. Thunderstorms are possible between 2 pm - 1 am.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 82/86; Low: 55/57. Partly cloudy today with thunderstorms possible between 1 - 11 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Mostly sunny today and generally dry for interior mountain valleys. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

There will be a couple of isolated thunderstorms in the plains on Sunday. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees warmer. We continue the warming and drying trend into next week. Tuesday through Thursday will be the warmest days with 80s in the mountains and 90s to 100s in the plains. Thunderstorm chances are generally low next week.

