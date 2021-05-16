More thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday, some may be strong

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to spark up in the foothills around 1 pm, then move east into the plains through the evening. The I-25 corridor and plains have a chance of seeing severe thunderstorms. The main threats will be hail of 1 inch in diameter or larger and wind gusts over 60 mph.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 70; Low: 46. As long as the sun comes out a bit today, thunderstorms are possible after 1 pm.

PUEBLO: High: 73; Low: 50. Thunderstorms, potentially another severe storm, possible after 2 pm.

CANON CITY: High: 74; Low: 51. Thunderstorms possible today after 1 pm.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 62; Low: 39. Thunderstorms expected today after 1 pm.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Thunderstorms possible today after 1 pm.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Strong to severe thunderstorms expected today after 3 pm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Thunderstorms possible today after 2 pm.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Spotty rain and thunderstorms pop up after noon today.

Extended Outlook:

On Monday thunderstorms and heavy rain will form in the mountains and I-25 corridor, and the eastern plains have another threat for severe thunderstorms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through at least Thursday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

