More thunderstorms for Colorado, but the hail risk is higher

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated showers will dissipate between 10 pm and 1 am. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with mild temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 82;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with afternoon and evening thunderstorms expected. Storms may be strong with gusty wind and hail.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 88;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong to severe.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 84;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms in the early to late afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 73;

Thursday will be partly cloudy with another round of afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 77;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s in the plains. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/56; High: 82/83;

Thursday will be partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon to evening. Some storms may be strong.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will start with sunshine with another round of showers and thunderstorms expected by the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Storms are still possible on Friday, but they will be much more hit or miss, and some drier and more stable air begins to move into Colorado. By this weekend, it will be mostly clear and hot with 80s and 90s.

