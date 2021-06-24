Watch
More thunderstorms expected on Friday

James Martinez
Colorado Springs
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 18:23:56-04

Tonight's Forecast:
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 10 pm for the eastern plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 56; High: 75. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon, with a severe thunderstorm possible.

PUEBLO: Low: 59; High: 84. Cooler Friday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, severe weather possible.

CANON CITY: Low: 61; High: 83. Thunderstorms expected in the afternoon Friday with a low chance of a severe thunderstorm.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 49; High: 68. Cool day with showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 60s. Upper 60s with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and a severe thunderstorm is possible.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s. Mid to upper 80s with thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon and evening with severe thunderstorms expected.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Low 80s with afternoon thunderstorms likely and a severe thunderstorm is possible.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early afternoon.

Extended Outlook:
This weekend will be cooler with 60s and 70s. Daily thunderstorms remain in the forecast as well, with a lower severe weather threat over the weekend.

