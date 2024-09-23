More than 20 degrees warmer Monday after a cool and cloudy Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Chilly temperatures and areas of fog this morning will give way to a sunny and much warmer afternoon. Our highs today are expected to be more than 20 degrees warmer than what we saw on Sunday! By this evening, we're expecting to see a few clouds as a cold front approaches from our north.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 49. Areas of fog this morning across parts of El Paso County will give way to a fair amount of sunshine this afternoon and a healthy boost of temperatures of more than 20 degrees from Sunday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 49. After a high of just 60 degrees on Sunday, we'll see a return to sunshine and lower 80s today, ahead of increasing clouds this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 51. A beautiful first day of fall on tap for Canon City, with chilly temperatures this morning giving way to a sunny high in the upper 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 37. Near freezing temperatures this morning will give way to a mostly sunny and mild afternoon as today's high warms into the upper 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Chilly temperatures this morning will give way to a bright and mild afternoon, with increasing clouds on tap this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Bright skies, warm highs and light winds on Monday will give way a breezier and slightly cooler day on Tuesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. We're looking at a beautiful start to the week, with bright skies and near average highs today topping out in the 70s.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Bright sunshine and mild highs this afternoon will make for a great day to explore the outdoors, go on a hike in the mountains, or do some leaf peeping.

Extended outlook forecast:

An early morning cold front on Tuesday will bring gusty north winds to the Pikes Peak and slightly cooler highs. Peak gusts to 25 mph will be possible early in the day. Our high on Tuesday will warm into the mid 70s, close to average for this time of the year.

Upper 70s and sunshine will return to Colorado Springs on Wednesday followed by 80s late this week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.