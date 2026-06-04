More sunshine and rising temperatures Thursday through the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will be mild, and the air will begin to dry out.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 86;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a low chance of an afternoon shower or isolated thunderstorm. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 92;

Thursday will be hot and partly cloudy. There is a low chance of a quick afternoon thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 88;

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 74;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Thursday. There is a chance of a quick afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 81;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Thursday with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s-90s;

The plains will be partly cloudy and very warm on Thursday. It will be mostly dry with just a few isolated showers possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50/51; High: 85/86;

It will be partly cloudy and very warm with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Thursday with warm temperatures. Widely scattered, isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday and into the weekend are expected to be hot and dry. Colorado Springs has a decent shot of hitting 90 degrees for the first time this year over the weekend. Across the region, highs will rise to the 70s-90s. Be mindful that the UV index will be high, so do not forget the sunscreen.

Storm chances aren't zero this weekend, favoring the mountains, but they are generally low.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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