More summer like warmth ahead Wednesday, with areas of smoke

Wednesday will be almost a carbon day day from what we saw Tuesday, with sunshine and unseasonably warm afternoon high temperatures. North winds this morning will turn to the south/southeast this afternoon, with gusts to 20 mph.

Areas of smoke may continue to impact air quality this afternoon due to a controlled burn in the Pike National Forest. Parts of El Paso and Teller counties should expect to see or smell smoke at times on Wednesday due to the fire.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 83; Low: 50. Wednesday's temperatures will be around 10 degrees above average as high pressure continues to dominate our forecast. Areas of smoek

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 50. Very warm on Wednesday, with near record setting heat expected today in Pueblo. Current record: 94° (2010).

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 53. No big changes to the overall weather pattern today, with another bright, warm and breezy day on tap for the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 43. The warm-up continues today in Teller County, with highs this afternoon expected to warm into the lower to middle 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A light north breeze this morning could spread more smoke into the Tri-Lakes area from that controlled burn in the Pike National Forest. Southeasterly winds this afternoon should allow for that smoke to thin out and push back into Teller, Jefferson and Douglas counties.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. We're looking at another warm, bright and breezy day on the Plains, with rain not expected for at least the next 24-48 hours.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. It's shaping up to be another warm, but gorgeous day, with sunshine and above average highs in today's forecast.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Looking to escape the warmth? Head into the high country today! Here we'll see mild daytime highs, light breezes and plenty of sunshine.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong low pressure system currently located off the coast of Alaska will into the West Coast late this week and weekend. This will help to strengthen the southwest flow over the state beginning on Friday. With stronger downslope breezes drying out the air in Southern Colorado, the threat of Red Flag Warnings will be possible from Friday into the upcoming weekend. The downslope wind will keep temperatures warm as well, with 70s and 80s for the Plains.

This far out...it still appears that most of the precipitation that moves towards the state will favor the mountains and southeastern Plains, with only a slight chance of a spot storm this weekend along and near the I-25 corridor.

