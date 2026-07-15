More summer heat this week for Colorado, with daily storms in the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure extending from the northern Plains to the Four Corners Region will keep the Plains hot and dry, with any rain today expected to stay over the high country. Highs will warm into the 80s and 90s on the Plains, with 70s and 80s in the mountains and valleys. Although hot, these numbers will be near average for this time of the year.

While there's a chance for rain and thunderstorms this afternoon across the Aspen Acres Fire, the best chances for rain today will be along and west of the Continental Divide. In these mountain zones, storms will bring the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 58. We'll see little change on Wednesday, with temperatures rising back into the upper 80s this afternoon. SE winds will be sustained around 10-20 mph this afternoon, with gusts around 25-35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 65. Today's high is expected to warm to near today's average high of 94°F, so it will be hot once again in the Steel City. SE winds will be sustained around 10-20mph, with gusts to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 64. Hot, dry and breezy weather will continue this afternoon, with highs in eastern Fremont County expected to climb back into the lower 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 51. Moisture will flirt with Teller County on Wednesday, and although most of the rain from today's storms should stay to our west, we can't rule out the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Our Hump Day forecast will be dry and breezy, with afternoon highs today topping out in the middle 80s.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Weather on the Plains will be hot, dry and breezy, with SE wind gusts today up around 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Rain is not likely today on the southern I-25 corridor, with any storms that do form favoring the mountain zones. S/SE winds this afternoon will be sustained around 10-15 mph, with higher gusts possible.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s/80s; Low: 40s. The mountains and adjacent mountain valleys will see the bulk of the rain today, with lower chances for the Wets and Sangres compared to areas along and west of the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our weather won't change much on Thursday and Friday, with generally dry skies in place for the Pikes Peak Region. Highs will warm into the upper 80s on Thursday and to near 90 degrees by Friday.

The heat will peak this weekend, with Sunday's high a hot and toasty 95 degrees! Sunday's record currently sits at 97°F, and was last set in 2005.

Rain is not likely this weekend, but by next week, early signs of a wetter weather pattern are now appearing. A few isolated showers will be possible by next Monday, with better chances for wetting rains into the middle parts of next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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