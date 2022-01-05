More strong gusts Wednesday, plus possible evening snow showers

Tonight's Forecast:

Calming winds for the Plains this evening as all High Wind Warnings have been allowed to expire as of 5 pm. For the mountains, it will remain gusty, with snow expected to develop across the central mountains late this evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 20; High: 46. Wednesday will be another active day of weather for the Pikes Peak Region. Strong and gusty westerly winds will impact the region during the day before a late afternoon/early evening cold front arrives. This may bring some light snow showers to Colorado Springs, but I think that the best chances for accumulation will run from the north side of town up towards the Palmer Divide. In town, we're not expecting more than a light dusting to an inch. After the storm, it will be very cold Wednesday night with dangerous wind chills.

PUEBLO: Low: 17; High: 53. Mild and windy Wednesday during the day ahead of our next cold front. Afternoon wind gusts could top 50 mph. Moisture isn't likely to reach Pueblo, so outside of a few evening snow flurries, we should stay dry.

CANON CITY: Low: 24; High: 51. Wind whipped on Tuesday, and Wednesday's forecast looks to bring more of the same to Canon City. Peak afternoon gusts to 55 mph will be possible. Other than a few light flurries from Wednesday night's cold front, accumulating snowfall is not expected in our forecast.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 19; High: 38. Blustery and cold, with 50-60 mph wind gusts once again possible for Teller County on Wednesday. A late afternoon cold front will bring snow showers to our forecast, with up to 2" of accumulation possible.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s. The wind will attempt to wreak more havoc in our forecast on Wednesday, with gusts to 55 mph possible. A cold front is expected to arrive late in the day, with snow and shifty winds. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. Breezy to gusty on Wednesday and dry during the day before a cold front brings some light snow to areas mainly north of the Arkansas River. Snow totals for Kiowa and Cheyenne counties are expected to range between 1-3", with under an inch of accumulation near the river basin.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. Dry and windy during the day, with peak afternoon wind gusts expected to range between 50-60 mph. A cold front will bring some clouds to the southern I-25 corridor Wednesday evening, but snow is not likely from this storm.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s; High: 30s. Heavy snow is expected most of the day on Wednesday for areas along and north of the Cottonwood Pass. The southeaster mountains will mostly stay dry, with the exception of the northern Sangres and La Garitas. Even though we won't see much snow locally, the wind will continue to roar across Southern Colorado, with 60-70 mph gusts across the higher elevations.

Extended Outlook:

Wednesday night will be frigid and windy, with dangerous wind chill values well below zero expected to develop. The cold air will linger into Thursday, with highs below freezing east of the mountains. A big warm-up Friday will push highs into the 50s and 60s before our next storm moves in late Saturday, with the potential for another round of light snow and much needed moisture for Southern Colorado.

