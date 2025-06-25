More storms on Wednesday with heavy rain possible

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered thunderstorms and rain showers are possible through about midnight to 2 am. Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy and humid across southeastern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 80;

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon thunderstorms expected. The main hazard from storms will be heavy rain and flash flooding.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 88;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon thunderstorms possible, bringing the threat of heavy rain.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 83;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with the chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 71;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 74;

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon rain and thunderstorms expected with heavy rainfall.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90;

Mostly cloudy with morning drizzle possible. Then, afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/57; High: 82/82;

It will be partly cloudy with afternoon rain and thunderstorms possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms expected in the mountain valleys, bringing heavy rain and lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday, the storms will be much more isolated and favor eastern El Paso County and the plains. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 70s to low 90s.

Heat will build on Friday and Saturday, with many of us reaching the 80s and 90s, and dry conditions are expected. These will be good pool days, but remember the SPF!

Isolated thunderstorm chances return on Sunday, so keep an eye on the sky.

